Cobblers team news v Bradford City: Boost for Nolan as duo return to training
Guinness-Walker started Town’s opening friendly at Brackley Town but then did not feature in pre-season again due to a back issue. However, the 25-year-old left-back did some light training last week before stepping it up Monday and today (Tuesday), and he’s set to make the squad for Bradford City’s visit.
"Nesta’s back training with us and he’ll be available for the weekend,” confirmed manager Kevin Nolan. “He was unfortunate to miss the first game of the season but we don’t want to rush him back and we don’t want the injuries to become five, six, seven, eight weeks.
"It’s really important we get the workloads into their legs before we expose them to game-time because games are totally different to training but Nesta’s trained with the lads all week, he looks good and, all being well, he’ll be available for Saturday.”
Nolan also confirmed that Eaves is back in full training for the first time since he underwent thigh surgery at the end of last season, though it’ll be a bit longer until he’s deemed ready to be selected in a matchday squad.
And on Michael Jacobs, who missed the first game of the season, Nolan remains reluctant to set a timeframe, adding: "We lost Crackers in training last week and we don’t want to rush him back because if you do that, you could lose him for longer and we’ll be kicking ourselves. We’ll take that day by day.”
