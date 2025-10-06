Max Dyche

Kevin Nolan plans to field a strong but much-changed line-up for Tuesday’s EFL Trophy tie at Walsall, and he hopes to have a couple of players available again after injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nolan rang the changes for Northampton’s first game in the competition but he still picked a side that proved far too good for Chelsea Under-21s, and it’s likely to be a similar XI which takes to the pitch at the Bescot on Tuesday.

However, whilst Elliott List and potentially Jack Burroughs will be available for the tie against the League Two Saddlers, the likes of Max Dyche, Lee Burge and Tom Eaves are not yet fit enough. Kyle Edwards could be on the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The lads who were on the bench on Saturday will be in the team on Tuesday and the boys who were on the pitch will be watching from the bench and they will be wanting to get on,” confirmed Nolan. “It's another tough one but we're relishing it and I'm looking forward to it. I want to go there and I want to win.”

Going through individual players, Nolan said: “Jack Perkins and Joe Wormleighton will play. Listy is close and will hopefully be involved on Tuesday if everything has gone well over the weekend. I'll have a chat with the medical department about him.

"Dychey has a bit of a problem and he needs to see a specialist this week. We expect him to be out for a few more weeks. The same with Eavesy.

"Burgey is back training with the players and he asked to come on Saturday and support the lads, which is fantastic, because he's supporting Ross (Fitzsimons) and they have a great togetherness between them. He'll probably be another week or so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Jack Burroughs has just had a nagging problem with his Achilles. I've said to let it calm down and settle down because I've got strength in depth at the moment and there's no point him trying to get through it. It's about making sure he's fit and ready to go. I'm hoping he'll be in or around it on Tuesday but if not I won't push him. We'll monitor that day by day.”