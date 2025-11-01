Cobblers team news for Oldham confirmed as three players return from injury

By James Heneghan
Published 1st Nov 2025, 14:04 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2025, 14:14 GMT
Jon Guthrie checks out the pitch before kick-off against Oldham.placeholder image
Jon Guthrie checks out the pitch before kick-off against Oldham.
Jon Guthrie is back in a Cobblers matchday squad for the first time in over 10 months after he was named on the bench for Saturday's FA Cup tie against Oldham

Town’s 33-year-old skipper has not played since injuring his ACL against Stevenage on New Year’s Day but he’s been back training for several weeks and joined his team-mates for the long trip up to Greater Manchester for Saturday’s first round tie at Boundary Park.

Also returning from injury to make the squad against Oldham are forwards Tom Eaves and Elliott List, both of whom have struggled with muscle problems over the last month but are among the subs. Young defender Josh Tomlinson is another notable name on the bench.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jordan Willis captains the side in the absence of Sam Hoskins, who is set for a spell on the sidelines, while Kyle Edwards makes his first start and Michael Jacobs also returns to the starting XI.

The Oldham line-up includes former Cobblers centre-back Manny Monthe.

Cobblers: Fitzsimons, Willis ©, Thorniley, Forbes, Guinness-Walker, Taylor, McGeehan, Perkins, Edwards, Jacobs, Wheatley.

Subs: Burge, Avery, Guthrie, Tomlinson, List, Swyer, Fornah, Eaves

Oldham: Hudson, Pett, Daniels, Monthe, Woods, Garner, Hannant, Caprice, Robson, Hammond, Mellon.

Subs: Donaghy, Leake, Fondop, Drummond, Sutton, Quigley, Hawkes, Harratt, Payne.

Related topics:OldhamCobblersSam Hoskins
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice