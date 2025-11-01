Cobblers team news for Oldham confirmed as three players return from injury
Town’s 33-year-old skipper has not played since injuring his ACL against Stevenage on New Year’s Day but he’s been back training for several weeks and joined his team-mates for the long trip up to Greater Manchester for Saturday’s first round tie at Boundary Park.
Also returning from injury to make the squad against Oldham are forwards Tom Eaves and Elliott List, both of whom have struggled with muscle problems over the last month but are among the subs. Young defender Josh Tomlinson is another notable name on the bench.
Jordan Willis captains the side in the absence of Sam Hoskins, who is set for a spell on the sidelines, while Kyle Edwards makes his first start and Michael Jacobs also returns to the starting XI.
The Oldham line-up includes former Cobblers centre-back Manny Monthe.
Cobblers: Fitzsimons, Willis ©, Thorniley, Forbes, Guinness-Walker, Taylor, McGeehan, Perkins, Edwards, Jacobs, Wheatley.
Subs: Burge, Avery, Guthrie, Tomlinson, List, Swyer, Fornah, Eaves
Oldham: Hudson, Pett, Daniels, Monthe, Woods, Garner, Hannant, Caprice, Robson, Hammond, Mellon.
Subs: Donaghy, Leake, Fondop, Drummond, Sutton, Quigley, Hawkes, Harratt, Payne.