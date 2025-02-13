Cobblers team news for League One clash against Wrexham

Aaron McGowan

Aaron McGowan and Dara Costelloe could both be available for selection against Wrexham this weekend but TJ Eyoma remains sidelined.

McGowan missed the win at Mansfield last Friday after limping off during the previous weekend’s victory over Huddersfield, while new signing Costelloe, who joined on deadline day, had not quite recovered from a previous injury to make the trip to Field Mill.

Eyoma was also substituted against Huddersfield due to a hamstring issue and he remains out. No other players are expected to return for Wrexham’s visit to Sixfields.

Manager Kevin Nolan said: "Aaron has been back in training so I’m hopeful that he’ll be available for selection for Saturday. TJ is a bit behind and we’re just taking our time with him to make sure everything’s done properly.

"Apart from that it’ll be the same squad. Some of the lads are carrying knocks and bruises as you do during the season when you’re playing so many games but I’m really happy with where the squad is at.”

On Costelloe, Nolan explained: “Dara was training with Burnley but they had a release date for him and they were happy with where he was at. We knew that when we agreed the deal and now he’s with us. He’s been at our last couple of games so he’s invested in the club and doing really well here.

"He had a number of offers to go to other places but he chose us and that’s fantastic. I said early in the window that I want players who want to come here and all the smiles and intensity that the new boys have brought to training and to games has been really good and I hope that continues.”