Cobblers team news for derby date with Peterborough United

Aaron McGowan should be available to start

Cobblers should have no fresh injuries for Saturday’s local derby with Peterborough United.

Kevin Nolan made three changes for Tuesday’s home game against Rotherham, all of which were enforced with Tom Eaves, Aaron McGowan and Nesta Guinness-Walker unable to start having played most of Saturday’s draw at Cambridge.

But all three should be available for this weekend’s big clash at London Road, although defender Tyler Magloire is a doubt after he picked up an injury in training before the loss to Rotherham.

"We’re all good,” said Nolan. “Virtually everyone trained today (Thursday), which is good, and we’ve given ourselves a little bit more time just so we could check on a few of the lads because it’s still not 48 hours after the Rotherham game.

"There are some tired legs but we just tried to get them out there and show them a few bits in terms of what we’re expecting from Peterborough. They’ll go home now and rest up and get ready for what’s going to be a big game for us.

"There’s a quick turnaround and we have the manage players because they’re all in different places in terms of where they are fitness-wise, but what I will say is that they’re applying themselves really well and they gave it a real good go on Tuesday. We just need to take out those sloppy moments and get back to what we're all about.”