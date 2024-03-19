Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cobblers will plan for the ‘worst case scenario’ after Tony Springett and Kieron Bowie were called up by their national teams this week.

Norwich City loanee Springett is in the Republic of Ireland Under-21s squad to face San Marino in a European Championship qualifier on Friday while Bowie is with Scotland Under-21s, who play Kazakhstan on Thursday.

It remains to be seen whether or not either will be available to play for the Cobblers when they host promotion-chasing Derby County at Sixfields on Saturday.

Kieron Bowie

"You have to plan for the worst case scenario because we’re in the hands of someone else and it’s up to the under-21 managers at international level,” said manager Jon Brady.

"We have spoken to Kieron’s manager at Scotland and he’s got to make his own choice and his own selection and to be fair Kieron has started every single game so at the moment we are in the hands of them.”

Meanwhile, no timescale has been put on Patrick Brough’s return after he tore his oblique muscle but top scorer Sam Hoskins has recovered from illness.

"We are still waiting for Broughy to be assessed,” added Brady. “There are some specialists who will be coming back to us with his scan results so we’re just waiting on those.

"Sam’s feeling better and he’s trained today (Tuesday), but otherwise we’ll probably be as we were for the weekend.”