Nesta Guinness-Walker

Cobblers have been given good news on the injury suffered by Elliott List against Chelsea Under-21s on Tuesday, while Kevin Nolan will make a late decision on whether or not to include Nesta Guinness-Walker for Saturday’s visit of Bolton Wanderers.

List pulled up with a hamstring complaint in the latter stages of the first half during Tuesday’s 3-0 victory in the EFL Trophy, and he was subsequently withdrawn at half-time before being sent for a scan.

The prognosis is largely positive, though he’s unlikely to be involved against Bolton, and Guinness-Walker may also miss out at Sixfields this weekend. The left-back missed the defeat at Wycombe last Saturday and is being carefully managed after an injury-hit start to the season.

"We’ll have Listy back quite quickly,” confirmed Nolan. “Saturday might be too soon but it’s not a major concern. What we do now is when someone has a problem or feels something, we get them off straightaway because there’s no need to make it any worse.

"We have options on the bench and players who can go on and continue what he started. We had to shuffle it around a bit on Tuesday but we still had lots of quality on the pitch. Listy might not make Saturday but it’s not as bad as it could have been, which is good news.

"We’ve just got to be careful with Nesta because he missed pre-season and we don’t want to take any risks. It’s day by day with him and at the moment he could be on the bench at the weekend, if needed, but it’ll be my decision. He’s in a good place.”