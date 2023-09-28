Cobblers team news: Ben Fox, Ali Koiki, Jack Sowerby, Tyreece Simpson and Ryan Haynes
Cobblers duo Jack Sowerby and Ali Koiki are both on the road to recovery following injury.
Sowerby picked up a problem against Port Vale and has missed the last two games, while Koiki’s only appearance of the season came against Swansea City in the Carabao Cup at the start of August.
Both are close to a return, however, and there’s other good news on the injury front after Ben Fox and Ryan Haynes came through their first starts of the season unscathed against Chelsea Under-21s in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.
Tyreece Simpson came off in that game with a minor issue but manager Jon Brady confirmed he should be available for Saturday’s trip to Exeter City. Tyler Magloire and Danny Hylton are the long-term absentees, and Will Hondermarck is also currently injured.
"It was good to get Ryan and Foxy some minutes on Tuesday,” Brady said. “Manny (Monthé) got 90 minutes under his belt and Shaun (McWilliams) got another half as well and all of those minutes were pre-planned because we had to look after people.
"Tyreece was feeling some tightness and that's been checked over. It was precautionary and he was supposed to come off when he did but he’s trained today (Thursday).
"We’re working Jack through his rehab. I don’t think that will be too long. Ali has just started to come on the grass with the group which is really good to see. He’s shown good enthusiasm and now it’s about trying to build minutes with him. Saturday might be too soon but we’ll see.”