Cobblers target more attacking additions as Thomas addresses budget increase

​Cobblers are far from done in the transfer market this summer despite their recent spate of five signings in a week, with more attacking reinforcements needed before the season starts.

Five players have arrived at Sixfields over the last nine days but the squad remains thin in one or two areas, notably out wide and up front.

The club have increased their budget this summer to help compete with their big-spending League One rivals, and manager Jon Brady is looking to use those funds to bolster his attacking options.

Chairman Kelvin Thomas said: "It will be a very competitive league but it's all about what happens on the pitch and we proved we can compete last season. We've added some good players to the group and I think we look strong.

Jon Brady

"I'm excited about some of the attacking options and I know Jon and James (Whiting) have plans around a couple of forwards and wider players in the next few weeks. We're in good shape and we're excited for the season.”

Thomas confirmed that Nigel Le Quesne, who recently bought a 25 per cent stake in the club, has contributed to the increased budget.

"We know we need to compete a bit more but all within reason because we aren't the Birminghams and the Wrexhams of this world,” Thomas added.

"It's not just about the land or the stand, it's about the football and we've increased the budget with help from Nigel and David (Bower) to make sure we can compete.

"That's the whole point of getting someone like Nigel on board – to strengthen our ability to do that. Football clubs cost a lot of money and that puts quite a bit of pressure on one or two people so if you can strengthen the ownership group, it can only benefit the club.

"Nigel's not too interested in the East Stand because he's a real football person and the conversations are about what players we're trying to get. He loves that side of it.

Legendary sports broadcaster Jim Rosenthal also joined the club’s board recently, with Thomas adding: "Jim's a good friend and he's a wonderful character with a tremendous amount of experience across sport. He's been very supportive of the club and of us since we've owned it and it made a lot of sense.

