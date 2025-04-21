Cobblers tame the Shrews to secure league one safety with big Sixfields victory

Cameron McGeehan celebrates his goal in the Cobblers' 4-1 win over Shrewsbury Town at Sixfields (Picture: Pete Norton)

Cobblers will be playing League One football again next season after they mathematically secured their safety thanks to a comprehensive and emphatic 4-1 victory over already relegated Shrewsbury Town on Easter Monday.

The first half at Sixfields could hardly have gone any better as Aaron McGowan sweetly volleyed Town ahead with his first goal of the season before the ever-impressive Dara Costelloe pounced on a defensive mix-up.

There was some anxiety when Shrewsbury started the second half well but Town remained solid and sturdy and the gloss was added by a couple of late strikes, Cameron McGeehan getting his 10th of the campaign and Costelloe netting his second of the afternoon, with John Marquis’ stoppage-time goal nothing more than a consolation.

Bristol Rovers’ defeat to Stevenage meant Northampton’s survival was officially confirmed with two games to spare, a fine achievement in what is the richest and most competitive League One in many years, and they can now look forward to planning another year in the third tier.

Kevin Nolan was once again forced to shuffle his pack in defence as TJ Eyoma and Luke Mbete both missed out with injury, meaning starts for Nesta Guinness-Walker and Tyler Magloire, while Tariqe Fosu made way for the returning Terry Taylor.

Cobblers were on top early as Mitch Pinnock’s fourth-minute free-kick rippled the side-netting before McGeehan was denied by a flying Jamal Blackman, who produced a stunning save to tip over the midfielder’s top corner-bound volley.

Shrewsbury weathered the storm and had a decent period themselves, flashing a couple of dangerous balls across the home side’s penalty box before Aaron Pierre headed a decent chance wide at the back post.

But Northampton were definitely enjoying the better of proceedings in general and after a couple of scrambles in the box, including a half chance for Costelloe, they made the breakthrough on 26 minutes.

From a drop ball, Pinnock was afforded time and space to deliver on the left and he swung in a perfect cross for an unmarked McGowan, who still had plenty to do after ghosting in at the back post but he did it superbly, applying a wonderful, controlled volleyed finish past Blackman.

A defensive error almost gave Cobblers the chance to double the lead but a defender just recovered in time to prevent Costelloe from converting McGeehan’s cross, before Mal Benning volleyed over at the other end.

It always felt like Shrewsbury had a mistake in them and that was no better illustrated than by Town’s second goal on the cusp of half-time.

Blackman came out of his box to clear Pinnock’s long ball but he made a mess of it, allowing the ever-busy Costelloe to nip in and finish calmly.

Cobblers could even have scored a third before the break with Tyler Roberts’ header cleared off the line and then Guinness-Walker volleying over deep into the three minutes of added time.

There was a bit of edginess to Town’s play at the start of the second half and one or two sloppy moments did not impress Nolan in the stands, the Town boss wasn’t shy in vocalising his frustration as Shrewsbury enjoyed a bit too much territory for his liking.

Sloppy mistakes were not helping to ease the anxiety around Sixfields either, and it became all too easy for the visitors to find dangerous areas in and around the penalty box, though they lacked the quality to really take advantage.

Cobblers players were also picking up silly yellow cards – Magloire and Ben Perry the main culprits – and that forced Nolan to make changes with Max Dyche, Jack Baldwin, Tariqe Fosu and Will Hondermarck all sent on.

But, as scruffy and nervy as their play had been in the second period, all those of a Northampton persuasion around Sixfields were able to breathe a huge sigh of relief with 20 minutes to play.

It was another error by Blackman as he came to claim a corner but dropped the ball after clattering his own player and that presented McGeehan with a simple finish to make it 3-0.

With the result now beyond doubt, Cobblers could settle down and play with an element of freedom, almost scoring again when Fosu brought a good save out of Blackman, before the gloss was provided by Costelloe eight minutes from time.

The striker emphatically and clinically fired into the roof of the net for his second of the day and sixth since joining.

The only disappointment on the day came in stoppage-time when Marquis prodded home a consolation, but the full-time whistle was greeted by a roar of delight from the vast majority of those inside Sixfields with Town's League One status officially preserved for another season.

Match facts

Cobblers: Burge, Odimayo, Magloire (Dyche 61), Guinness-Walker, McGowan © (Baldwin , Perry (Hondemarck 69), Taylor, Pinnock, McGeehan, Roberts (Fosu 64), Costelloe. Subs not used: Tzanev, Brough, Wilson

Shrewsbury: Blackman, Hoole (M Feeney 80), Benning (Nurse 80), J Feeney, Biggins (England 90), Perry, Gilliead, Stewart (Loughran 89), Lloyd, Marquis ©. Subs not used: Young, Wheeler, Nsiala

Referee: Zac Kennard-Kettle

Attendance: 6,632

Shrewsbury fans: 269