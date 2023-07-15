Jon Brady

Manager Jon Brady is in the process of 'talking to’ several players in his attempts to strengthen at the top end of the pitch – but he admits Cobblers are finding life ‘tough’ due to the ‘huge financial power’ of clubs in League Two.

Three players have arrived at Sixfields so far this summer – centre-half Manny Monthé, left-back Patrick Brough and returning loanee Kieron Bowie – but Town remain thin in certain areas, particularly out wide and up front. They are also without a number of players at present due to injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brady is well aware of the need to improve his squad ahead of next month’s League One opener against Stevenage, but big money being splashed out in League Two, and even the National League, is skewing the market.

"We're so close and yet so far away,” said Brady. “The market is tough but we are currently speaking to players. Nothing ever comes quickly and we're working to get the right players for us.

"To be really honest, it was a lot simpler last summer. League Two wasn't how League Two is this year because now everything has been thrown off kilter.

"There's a lot of clubs in League Two with huge financial power. You saw a huge transfer fee from York in the Conference this week – they beat Gillingham to the player – so it's all been thrown off kilter and then League One is on a different level. It's tough but we're working as hard as we can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cobblers are well-stocked defensively following Monthe’s arrival, but the same cannot be said further forward.

"We feel settled and strong on our defensive line and we do have some depth there,” Brady added. "It's on the midfield line and the top line that we're working to add players but every club in the country is trying to get strikers and offensive players to make the difference and that's the hardest thing in the market to find.