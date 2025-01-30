Cobblers 'talking to lots of people' in quest to add more firepower before transfer window closes

Kevin Nolan

Kevin Nolan’s quest to provide his shot-shy squad with more attacking firepower looks set to go down to the final few days of the transfer window.

Cobblers have been on the hunt for a forward player all month as they look to address their lack of goals, but with four days to go, the right man is yet to be unearthed.

Town’s struggles in attack have again been evident this week, drawing another blank at Wycombe before creating little when searching for an equaliser in the second half of Tuesday’s 3-1 defeat at Bolton. They’ve scored just nine goals in their last 16 league games, the fewest in the division in that time.

"We are speaking to a number of people,” said Nolan. “We're at that stage of the window now where everyone starts lots of names at you but we’re actively talking with lots of people but it’s got to be right for us.

"That’s what I’ve always said. If it is right for us and if it’s someone who can come in and improve our squad, then I’ve got to see if it works for me and works for James (Whiting) and Kelvin (Thomas).

"I’m happy with what we’ve got and I believe we definitely have enough. The ownership and the support from upstairs has been great since I came in and I think they believe in me and I believe in them.

"If it’s something I 100 per cent want, I know they would help me with that. This squad is good enough to be where I think it’ll be at the end of the season but if we can add to it and add quality, we’ll definitely do that.”