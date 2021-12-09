Cobblers sweating on fitness of key pair

Shaun McWilliams lasted only 45 minutes on Tuesday.

Cobblers are sweating on the fitness of key men Shaun McWilliams and Kion Etete for this weekend's trip to Harrogate Town.

McWilliams was taken off at half-time against Exeter in midweek whilst Etete did not make the trip down to Devon due to a hamstring injury.

"Shaun had a strain to his thigh and we didn't want to risk him," said manager Jon Brady.

"It's another one that we'll have to look at. We will get a scan and assess it and see where we're at.

"I'm not sure what the situation is with Kion at the moment but it will be touch and go again for the weekend.

"We will have to see. Obviously we had a bit of time away from him but we're not going to risk anything and it's about timing and him feeling a bit better with his injury.

"Ali (KoikI) also had stud marks and blood on his knee and Mitch (Pinnock) had a bit of blood as well but the boys put their bodies on the line (against Exeter) and there was a lot of warriors out there and that's what we want."