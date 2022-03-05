Cobblers survive Tranmere fightback to celebrate 125th birthday with a crucial win

Fraser Horsfall and Aaron McGowan battle with Tranmere striker Kane Hemmings (Picture: Pete Norton)

Close to a sell-out crowd was in attendance on a landmark day at Sixfields and they majority just about went away happy, but only after a anxious finish as Town threatened to throw away a three-goal lead.

Fraser Horsfall's first-half brace - taking his tally to eight for the season, level with top scorer Sam Hoskins - was followed by Mitch Pinnock's curling effort shortly after half-time and at that point the home side were coasting to three points.

But they tired badly in the closing stages and came under immense pressure with Josh McPake and Kane Hemmings on target in the final 15 minutes.

Thankfully, though, it proved to be too little too late.

The victory was a perfect way to mark a special occasion in the Northampton's history and it also got their promotion challenge back on track after three games without a win, keeping them second in Sky Bet League Two and putting a little bit of breathing space between themselves and some of their rivals.

Manager Jon Brady made both tactical and personnel changes to his team with Jack Sowerby back from injury and Ali Koiki also recalled to the starting XI.

With Tyler Magloire and Joseph Mills dropping out, Brady went back to 4-2-3-1 and Cobblers made the slightly better start but a game between League Two's best defences was never likely to be an open, free-flowing contest.

More than a quarter of the game had passed when the first big chance arrived.

Visiting goalkeeper Ross Doohan made a mess of collecting Sam Hoskins' cross and dropped the ball to Paul Lewis, who laid it off to Koiki but his shot was superbly blocked by Callum McManaman.

Sowerby slashed wide in the immediate aftermath and Aaron McGowan's daisy-cutter flew past the post a few minutes later as Town grabbed control of the game.

The opening goal duly arrived and it came slap bang on the half-hour mark.

There was no prizes for guessing the manner of it, Hoskins delivering a deep corner and Horsfall rising highest at the back post to power home a header.

Seven minutes later, the same man was at it again in almost identical fashion, only this time from the other side and with a different assister.

Pinnock's corner was again on the mark and Horsfall timed his run perfectly to nod in his second of the game.

The centre-back's brace had Cobblers in total control at half-time and there was almost a third early in the second period when Pinnock's free-kick caused chaos before the ball eventually dropped wide.

With the advantage of the wind Tranmere posed more problems for Town after the break but the home defence stood firm and midway through the second-half they had further breathing space.

Louis Appere pounced on a loose ball in midfield, drove forward and passed to Pinnock who cut inside and produced a lovely curling finish on his right foot.

Tranmere did not give it up though and pulled one goal back with 15 minutes to go as McPake scored after the ball deflected to him inside the box.

And with Cobblers looking ragged and tired, the away side piled on more pressure and set up a grandstand finish when, with just two minutes to play, Hemmings scored from the spot after a foul by Paul Lewis in the penalty box.

The five minutes of stoppage-time were tense and frenetic but Town showed composure and resilience to see the win out and claim three precious points.

Match facts

Cobblers: Roberts, McGowan, Horsfall, Guthrie, Koiki, McWilliams, Sowerby (Lubala 75), Lewis, Hoskins, Pinnock (Magloire 88), Appere (Rose 75)

Subs not used: Maxted, Mills, Ashley-Seal, Zimba

Tranmere: Doohan, Dacres-Cogley, Knight-Percival, Clarke (c), Warrington (Foley 56), McPake, O'Connor, Burton (Glatzel 56), Morris, McManaman, (Hawkes 71) Hemmings

Subs not used: MacDonald, Davies, Jolley, Murphy

Referee: Stephen Martin

Attendance: 7,379