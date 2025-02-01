Cobblers survive frantic finale to secure crucial win over high-flying Huddersfield in Sixfields thriller

Liam Shaw celebrates after firing the Cobblers into a 3-0 lead against Huddersfield Town at Sixfields (Picture : Pete Norton)

Kevin Nolan earned his first home win as Cobblers gave their survival chances a huge boost by beating promotion-chasing Huddersfield Town 3-2 in a tense but thrilling contest at Sixfields on Saturday.

For 70 minutes Town were virtually faultless as Sam Hoskins sweetly fired them ahead just past the half-hour before Tom Eaves added a second and then a third arrived early in the second half courtesy of a wonderful team goal finished off by Liam Shaw.

It should have been a canter to all three points from there but Huddersfield scored twice in 11 minutes to set up an exceptionally anxious finish, with Cobblers needing several last-ditch blocks and one big save from Nik Tzanev to cling on to victory.

The home side deserved it though having been brilliant for an hour, and they have now done the league double over Huddersfield this season, and more importantly the three points – their first win at Sixfields in more than a month – provides Nolan’s side a little bit of breathing space over the bottom four.

There's still plenty of work to be done but more performances like this one, full of defensive organisation and hard work and attacking flair, will go a long way to securing their League One status for another season.

Nolan made three changes and selected an attacking line-up on paper with the returning Tariqe Fosu and Tom Eaves partnering each other up front, which meant Hoskins and Mitch Pinnock played at wing-back. Jordan Willis replaced Max Dyche in the back three.

The initial pressure came from Cobblers and one of their early corners so nearly resulted in a fifth-minute opener as Terry Taylor’s low cross found Eaves in the middle but he scuffed his shot and Cameron McGeehan was unable to force in the loose ball.

With Town unable to capitalise on a promising start, it felt inevitable that the visitors, relegated from the Championship last season, would improve and take a stranglehold on proceedings but they struggled to get going and were limited to almost nothing in attack throughout the first 45 minutes.

Cobblers were competing well and putting up a good fight against high-flying opposition, and they then produced a moment of real quality to take a 32nd-minute lead.

Huddersfield’s defence could only half clear and the ball dropped to Hoskins 20 yards out and he connected sweetly on the half volley, arrowing a shot into the bottom corner.

The hosts lost Aaron McGowan to injury shortly afterwards, replaced by Max Dyche, but that did not put them off their stride and they soon added a second goal.

This time it was all about Eaves as he chased a hopeful long ball, out-muscled the defender and then poked beyond the advancing Jacob Chapman.

Town were good value for the two-goal lead and they might have strengthened their position even further in first half stoppage-time but Fosu ballooned over after Pinnock’s long throw fell to him six yards out.

No matter, Cobblers did have a third six minutes after the restart and it was a brilliantly worked goal.

McGeehan instigated the move by winning the ball back in his own half and he then combined superbly with Eaves and Shaw down the right before the latter whipped a terrific shot into the bottom corner.

Northampton were in dreamland but there was still a job to be done and Huddersfield gave themselves hope with 20 minutes to play when some good football culminated in Herbie Kane firing past Tzanev.

That set up a nervous finish with Huddersfield very much in the ascendency, and the comeback was well and truly on with eight minutes to go as Jonathan Hogg’s fantastic volley crashed into the back of the net.

Tzanev made a good save to keep Cobblers ahead and then somehow the hosts survived an almighty scramble in the penalty box as players threw themselves at the ball.

It was incredibly tense around Sixfields and Town needed more defensive heroics in stoppage-time, Dyche producing one especially vital block, but the full-time whistle brought roars of relief and confirmed an absolutely pivotal win for Nolan’s men.

Match facts

Cobblers: Tzanev, McGowan © (Dyche 39), Willis, Eyoma (Baldwin 73), Hoskins, Pinnock, Shaw, Taylor, McGeehan (Odimayo 73), Fosu (Hondermarck 61), Eaves. Subs not used: Burge,, Magloire, Wilson

Huddersfield: Chapman, Sorensen, Balker (Ruffels 79), Pearson, Roosken (Kane 45), Hogg ©, Wiles (Evans 78), Spencer, Hodge (Marshall 45), Radulovic, Charles (Healey 61). Subs not used: Nichols, Turton

Referee: Benjamin Speedie

Attendance: 6,933

Huddersfield fans: 1,398