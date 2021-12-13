Cobblers surprising even Brady as set-pieces again make all the difference

A happy Jon Brady!

Cobblers manager Jon Brady admits his players are surprising even him after they extended their magnificent run of form with victory at Harrogate Town on Saturday.

Northampton are currently second in League Two and top of the form table having won eight of their last 10 games, including Saturday's success against another promotion rival.

Fraser Horsfall and Jon Guthrie were on target at Wetherby Road as Cobblers also made it four wins in a row, closing the gap on leaders Forest Green to four points in the process.

"This lot, they don't give in," said Brady. "They keep working hard for each other and they always find a way and they found a way again today.

"You look at the work-rate, you look at the attitude not to let your team-mate down and to cover and support your team-mate and to always run behind the opposition and out-run the opposition.

"I know what they can do but they keep surprising even me. It's good, really good. Harrogate scored the goal in the first-half but I don't remember a lot else and I think what's really pleasing is that everyone played their part.

"It was tough with so many players out at the moment but for Nicke (Kabamba) to perform like he did, that was really good, and then Dylan (Connolly) came on and ran about and Jordan (Flores) won a couple of great headers.

"That's so pleasing as a manager when you get a response from the players and it's really important for us."

Once again set-pieces made all the difference at Harrogate as Mitch Pinnock's delivery was converted by two defenders.

"I wouldn't like to take too much credit for that," Brady added. "Yes, we work on it, but it's the attitude of the players to attack the ball and you also need great delivery.

"Mitch has that in him and Sam (Hoskins) has that as well. The one I was really disappointed about today was that we should have had a penalty in the second-half.