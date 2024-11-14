Cobblers suffer yet another injury to first-team player during EFL Trophy tie against Burton

Liam McCarron

Liam McCarron has become the latest Cobblers player to be struck down by the injury curse.

The 23-year-old winger started Tuesday’s EFL Trophy tie against Burton Albion but did not reappear for the second half and manager Jon Brady confirmed afterwards that was due to injury.

First-team trio Tyler Roberts, Samy Chouchane and Will Hondermarck were also all withdrawn before 60 minutes to protect them ahead of the weekend’s game at Blackpool, which meant Martyn Waghorn had to play the full 90 despite his lack of match fitness.

“We had to manage the senior players,” said Brady. “Martyn was supposed to come off after 60 minutes but unfortunately Liam went down injured and had to come off at half-time. We don't know what that injury is at the moment.

"We qualified for the next round and that was the objective but it was just about getting through and now we'll regroup and work towards the weekend. We need to have a head count to see where we're at and what we have available.”