Cobblers suffer in the Spanish heat as Millwall prove too strong

By James Heneghan
Published 15th Jul 2025, 19:48 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2025, 20:07 BST
Jack Perkins
Cobblers were beaten 3-0 by Championship side Millwall in their fourth pre-season friendly at the Pinatar Arena in Murcia, Spain, on Tuesday.

On a blisteringly hot evening in southern Spain, where temperatures touched 34 degrees, the Lions were quick off the mark thanks to Mihailo Ivanovic’s early header before Luke Cundle fired home a second later in the first half.

The majority of Town’s players got through at least 80 minutes, with several playing the full 90 for the first time in pre-season, and after another tough day on the training pitch, they flagged in the second half as Millwall missed a couple of chances before Josh Coburn completed their victory.

Kevin Nolan stuck with the 3-4-3 system he’s played in every friendly and made only one change from the team that started at Norwich as Jack Perkins came in for Conor McCarthy, but his side trailed inside four minutes when Ivanovic was left unmarked to head in a corner.

Ross Fitzsimons produced a decent save to deny Adam Mayor but the 33-degree heat in Murcia naturally made for a slow-paced contest, although Cundle did then race through to score a second shortly before half-time, and in the second period Coburn added a third as both sets of players toiled in the brutal conditions.

Cobblers: Fitzsimons (Burge 45), Burroughs (Ireland 84), Baldwin (Dyche 71), Dyche (Willis 45), Wormleighton, Hoskins © (Dobson 84), Perkins (Tomlinson 84), Fornah (Campbell 45), Jacobs, McGeehan, List (Fornah 75)

Subs not used: Dadge, McCarthy

Millwall starting XI: Evans, Cooper ©, Tanganga, De Norre, Cundle, Lamptey, Kendall, Harding, Mayor, Langstaff, Ivanovic

