Cobblers striker Iaciofano joins Banbury United on loan until the end of the season

Cobblers striker Joe Iaciofano has joined non-League Banbury United on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has already spent a very successful spell on loan at AFC Mansfield this season, and he now joins fellow Town youngster Sean Whaler at Banbury.

While at Mansfield, Iaciofano scored 13 goals for the Evo-Stik League First Division East side, including hat-tricks against Morpeth Town and Lincoln United.

Banbury play at a level above AFC, as they are currently in mid-table in Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central, a division that also includes Town’s county neighbours Kettering Town.

Northampton-born Iaciofano could be in line for his Banbury debut on Tuesday night, as they are at home to Redditch United in the league.

Academy product Iaciofano, who signed a professional contract in the summer of 2017, has struggled to break into the Cobblers first team picture under a string of different managers.

He has made just one brief appearance in the League, as an 89th-minute substitute in the 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United on December 31, 2016, three substitute appearances in the Checkatrade Trophy and also come off the bench once in the FA Cup.

His sole first team outing this season was as a 70th-minute substitute in the 2-0 win over Fulham Under-21s in the Checkatrade Trophy back on November 6.

Speaking last month, Town boss Keith Curle said of Iaciofano: “You can tell he is a livewire, he comes alive when the ball is in the box and he is always on the move.

“The ideal for progression for Joe is to now step up a couple of levels from where he is, but I do think a goalscorer will score goals in any division.”