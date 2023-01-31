Cobblers strike late in the day with loan move for D'Margio Wright-Phillips from Stoke City
The attacker, grandson of Ian Wright, joins in the final moments of the January transfer window
Cobblers have beaten the deadline to secure a last-gasp loan deal for Stoke City winger D'Margio Wright-Phillips.
The 21-year-old, who has played for England at under 16 and under 17 level, will spend the rest of the season at Sixfields after the Potters agreed to loan him out just minutes before the January transfer window closed.
Northampton had been eyeing a deal for the versatile forward throughout deadline day but the move was contingent on Stoke bringing in players, and they were finally happy to let him leave right on the deadline.
Wright-Phillips has made 20 appearances for the Potters and scored two goals. Seven of those appearances have come in the Championship this season, scoring against Middlesbrough in August.
D'Margio is the son of Shaun Wright-Phillips and the grandson of Arsenal legend Ian Wright and his arrival caps off a productive month for the Cobblers. He is one of four players to join the club, alongside Tom King, William Hondermarck and Tete Yengi.