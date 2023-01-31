D'Margio Wright-Phillips

Cobblers have beaten the deadline to secure a last-gasp loan deal for Stoke City winger D'Margio Wright-Phillips.

The 21-year-old, who has played for England at under 16 and under 17 level, will spend the rest of the season at Sixfields after the Potters agreed to loan him out just minutes before the January transfer window closed.

Northampton had been eyeing a deal for the versatile forward throughout deadline day but the move was contingent on Stoke bringing in players, and they were finally happy to let him leave right on the deadline.

Wright-Phillips has made 20 appearances for the Potters and scored two goals. Seven of those appearances have come in the Championship this season, scoring against Middlesbrough in August.