Cobblers strengthen again as they make loan move for Wolves goalkeeper Louie Moulden

The Cobblers have made their second loan signing in as many days with the capture of Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Louie Moulden until the end of the season.

Town boss Jon Brady made his first signing of the January transfer window and boosted his attacking options on Monday with the arrival of Norwich City winger Tony Springett, and now he has added cover to the goalkeeping department.

Both players are expected to be in the matchday squad for Saturday's Sky Bet League One trip to Oxford United.

Moulden has been at Molineux since the summer of 2021, signing for Premier League outfit Wolves after a three-year stint in Manchester City's Academy.

Bolton-born, the 22-year-old began his careeer in the Liverpool youth set-up, and arrives at the Cobblers having spent the first half of the season on loan at National League side Rochdale.

While at Spotland, the England youth international played 28 games, keeping six clean sheets and also claiming a five assists as the north west side have pushed for promotion back to the Football League.

Moulden had been on a season-long loan at Dale, but was recalled by Wolves to make the switch to Sixfields.

The shot-stopper has also previously spent time on loan at two other non-League clubs in Ebbsfleet United and Solihull.

He has made two appearances for Wolves Under-21s in the EFL Trophy, but has yet to make his first team debut, and he played for England from Under-15 level through to Under-18s.

Moulden signed a new contract extension at Molineux in February last year, with that deal set to expire this summer.

The goalkeeper is being brought as back-up for number one Lee Burge, and to provide competition for the position after Max Thompson returned to Premier League Newcastle United last week on the completion of his six-month loan stint with Town.