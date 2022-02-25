Cobblers stopper tops the lot! Robbo ranks best in the country ahead of rivals from League Two to the Premier League

Here are the goalkeepers with the most clean sheets across England's top four tiers this season. Take a look at some of the names that trail to Town's number one...
1. Liam Roberts (Cobblers) - 17
No goalkeeper in the country can better or even match Roberts' tally of 17 clean sheets in 32 games this season.
2. Edersen (Man City) - 14
The closest to Roberts is Edersen but City's world-class goalkeeper still trails Roberts by three, admittedly having played fewer games.
3. Luke McGee (14) - Forest Green Rovers
The only team currently above Cobblers in League Two also have an impressive defensive record.
4. Ross Doohan (Tranmere) - 13
Tranmere were once considered League Two's best defensive team but Cobblers have caught them up in recent weeks.