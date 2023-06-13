Cobblers are still awaiting the outcome of the judicial review into the club’s deal with West Northamptonshire Council regarding the land at Sixfields.

The club and WNC struck a deal for the 21 acres of land more than 12 months ago but any plans for development have been delayed since, initially by Northampton Town Supporters’ Trust’s decision to invoke the Asset of Community Value, and then by Cilldara, who took the council to the High Court.

The case was heard at the end of March but a decision is still pending. It could be made imminently or it could come at a later date.

The land at Sixfields

"We haven’t been able to do anything since we did the deal with the council back in April last year,” said chairman Kelvin Thomas. “First because of the ACV and now because of the judicial review. Our hands are tied.

"In a way the judicial review has taken the pressure off – we haven’t had many questions about it because there’s nothing we can do at the moment so it’s become less of a focus.