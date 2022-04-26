Cobblers still have work to do to clinch top-seven finish as Exeter secure promotion before Sixfields trip

Exeter have won promotion to League One.

Cobblers still have work to do to be assured of a top-seven finish this season after Swindon beat table-topping Forest Green on Tuesday.

Town occupy an automatic promotion spot with only two games to go but could yet drop all the way out of the top seven such is the close nature of the table.

Swindon’s victory over Forest Green, handed to them by goals from Louie Barry and Jack Payne, moves them up to 71 points, five behind Northampton. They face Barrow and Walsall in their final two matches.

Meanwhile, Exeter have wrapped up promotion before Saturday’s trip to Sixfields. They came from 1-0 down to beat Barrow and move level on points with Forest Green.