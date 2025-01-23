Cobblers still have 'opportunities' to strengthen further after Taylor addition

Kevin Nolan

Cobblers boss Kevin Nolan says there are ‘a few opportunities’ for the club to make further moves in the transfer market ahead of the February 3rd deadline.

Terry Taylor became Town's second addition in January when he joined fellow central midfielder Liam Shaw through the door earlier this week, signing on loan for the rest of the season.

Midfield was an area that Nolan targeted at the start of the month and now he’s bulked up the position with a couple of players, he’s looking elsewhere to strengthen before the window closes.

Nolan said: "There's a few opportunities out there and you never know in the last week of the window. If it works for us, it works for us but if it doesn't, it doesn't.

"I'm happy with what we've done and I'm not going to be pushing and trying to get players through the door for the sake of it. If it'll benefit us this season and get us to where we want quicker or if it's something that will help us further down the line, then we'll sit down and just be open and have a discussion with the chairman, James (Whiting) and Alex (Latimer).

"If not, we just move on and we finally get away from the window and we can just concentrate on playing football."