Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sam Hoskins accepts the Cobblers are still 'finding their feet' this season.

The campaign is now six weeks old, but Town have played only six matches after what was a disjointed pre-season.

Manager Jon Brady was forced to be patient with bringing players in over the summer, which led to some late arrivals at Sixfields, and he admits many of his squad are still short of match fitness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s fair to say the Cobblers form has been patchy, as although they have shown encouraging signs at times, they have also shown frailties, particularly in Saturday's disappointing 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Wycombe Wanderers.

Cobblers attacker Sam Hoskins

Things aren't about to get any easier for Brady and his players though, as they travel to one of the promotion favourites in high-flying Huddersfield Town this Saturday, and Hoskins admits he and his team-mates are still gelling.

"I think we're still finding our feet to a certain extent," said the Town attacker.

"We have new players who are still bedding in and there are others who are coming back from injury, but the squad is really coming together and we're only going to get stronger in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have a really busy month coming up and we're going to need everyone in the squad so it's the right time to get back in and amongst it.

"I think we're a strong group and we are only going to get stronger."