Cobblers ‘still finding their feet’ in new season, says Hoskins
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The campaign is now six weeks old, but Town have played only six matches after what was a disjointed pre-season.
Manager Jon Brady was forced to be patient with bringing players in over the summer, which led to some late arrivals at Sixfields, and he admits many of his squad are still short of match fitness.
It’s fair to say the Cobblers form has been patchy, as although they have shown encouraging signs at times, they have also shown frailties, particularly in Saturday's disappointing 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Wycombe Wanderers.
Things aren't about to get any easier for Brady and his players though, as they travel to one of the promotion favourites in high-flying Huddersfield Town this Saturday, and Hoskins admits he and his team-mates are still gelling.
"I think we're still finding our feet to a certain extent," said the Town attacker.
"We have new players who are still bedding in and there are others who are coming back from injury, but the squad is really coming together and we're only going to get stronger in the coming weeks.
"We have a really busy month coming up and we're going to need everyone in the squad so it's the right time to get back in and amongst it.
"I think we're a strong group and we are only going to get stronger."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.