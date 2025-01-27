Cobblers 'still actively looking' to strengthen 'spine of team' before transfer window closes

Kevin Nolan

Kevin Nolan says the club remain ‘active’ in the transfer market and hope to strengthen the ‘spine of the team’ ahead of next week’s deadline.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having signed two players so far – Liam Shaw and Terry Taylor – Town are hoping their business is not done yet a week out from the deadline. The January transfer window is open slightly longer this year and does not close until Monday, February 3rd, at 11pm.

Nolan said: "We’ve already done some very good business and the lads who have come in have started really well. Liam Shaw’s been excellent and I thought Terry (Taylor) was fantastic on his debut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are still actively looking to improve the squad and the team. There might be a bit of business to be done but only if it’s the right one and that’ll be decided by myself, the chairman and James Whiting. If we can improve the team or the squad, we’ll go for it and hopefully there will be activity in the next week.”

Asked if he could give any specifics on what he wants, Nolan replied: “I think when you come into a club you want to nail down the spine of the team. If something comes up at the top of the pitch and it’s a better option or a different option, we’ll look at it.

"But there’s no point bringing someone in just because it’s another player. It’s got to help us and it’s got to be someone who will make their mark on the squad.

"It could be at the top of the pitch or it could be in defence because we lost Jon Guthrie. I’m not saying no to anyone at the moment and it’s not a specific position that we’re looking at. But the ones down the spine of the team are normally the ones you want to get in.”