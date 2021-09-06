Cobblers 'still a long way off our best' despite strong start

Aaron McGowan.

Right-back Aaron McGowan believes there is so much more still to come from the Cobblers after they made it three wins from five games on Saturday.

Town are fifth in Sky Bet League Two and have a game in hand on most of the teams above them following the weekend's victory over Scunthorpe United.

"We're not getting too carried away," said McGowan. "It's obviously been a good start but we know there are areas to improve on.

"I really feel we're still far off our best and that's a positive sign because there's a lot more in the tank and I think that goes for everyone associated with the club."

Saturday's 2-0 victory made it four clean sheets from Town's five league games, the joint-best record in the EFL.

McGowan added: "We had the setback against Rochdale, which was disappointing, but from a defensive point of view, as a team, not just a back four, I don't think we can ask for a lot more.

"I think I'm right in saying we have one of the best defences in the country in terms of clean sheets and Saturday was big with Rosey getting off the mark.

"He's done a lot of unselfish work that people might not realise, and with Hosk chipping in as well, hopefully that opens the gates for the open play goals to start flowing.

"We were disappointed to draw at Crawley but to be honest I thought we should have won that game comfortably because we had two or three one-on-ones.