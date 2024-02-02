Cobblers stick with what they have as deadline day passes without any Sixfields activity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Cobblers have been hit hard with injuries in recent weeks, and there had been hints that manager Jon Brady may be tempted to bring in reinforcements to help maintain the club's excellent Sky Bet League One season so far.

But as it transpired, there were no new signings as the Town boss instead opted to stick with what he has got, in the hope and belief that some of the current crop of nine injured players return to action sooner rather than later.

It is believed the likes of Jack Sowerby, Shaun McWilliams, Ben Fox, Sam Sherring, Aaron McGowan and Akin Odimayo are not too far away from regaining fitness, so the decision has been made to hold fire on signings, and instead wait for those players to get back out on the pitch.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The issue the Cobblers had is that, with five loan players already in the squad which is the maximum number for any match day, any new signings would have had to have been players brought in under contract for at least the rest of this season, and possible the next campaign as well.

It is understood the club would have been willing to sign 'the right players' on Thursday if they met the recruitment criteria of being an asset to the squad in the 'medium to long term', but nobody fitting that bill became available.

It means the January transfer window at the Cobblers has seen two new faces arrive in loan signings Louie Moulden and Tony Springett, and two departures, with Max Thompson returning to parent club Newcastle United and Max Dyche going to Woking on loan.

The club has also retained the services of their three season-long loan signings, Kieron Bowie, Marc Leonard and Tyreece Simpson, while central defender Jordan Willis put pen to paper on a new contract, along with boss Brady.

While things were quiet at Sixfields this week, it was a different story at Fratton Park, where Saturday's opponents Portsmouth attempted to strengthen their hand as they push for the Sky Bet League One title.

They have brought in five new signings in January, taking midfielder Myles Peart-Harris on loan from Brentford, and making the permanent signings of goalkeeper Matt Macey from Luton Town, Callum Lang from Wigan Athletic, Tom McIntyre from Reading and Owen Moxon from Carlisle United.