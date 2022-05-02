Cobblers stay third for now after Mansfield are held by Salford

Cobblers are still third in Sky Bet League Two – for the time being at least – after Mansfield Town missed the opportunity to climb above them in the first of two fixtures on Bank Holiday Monday.
The Stags were in action at Salford City and trailed to Jordan Turnbull’s early header but the ex-Northampton man then gave away a controversial free-kick, scored by Stephen McLaughlin, followed by a penalty, which was converted by the same man.
However, Matty Lund’s header rescued a 2-2 draw. That result ends Salford’s play-off hopes and keeps Northampton in third, level on points with Bristol Rovers and a point clear of Mansfield.
But things could change again when Port Vale host Newport County at 3pm. Victory for Vale would lift them up to third and put them in pole position for automatic promotion going into the final weekend.