Cobblers stay third for now after Mansfield are held by Salford

Cobblers are still third in Sky Bet League Two – for the time being at least – after Mansfield Town missed the opportunity to climb above them in the first of two fixtures on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Stags were in action at Salford City and trailed to Jordan Turnbull’s early header but the ex-Northampton man then gave away a controversial free-kick, scored by Stephen McLaughlin, followed by a penalty, which was converted by the same man.

However, Matty Lund’s header rescued a 2-2 draw. That result ends Salford’s play-off hopes and keeps Northampton in third, level on points with Bristol Rovers and a point clear of Mansfield.