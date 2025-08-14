Cobblers 'starting to get it' as Nolan sees signs of progress

Kevin Nolan

It may have ended in another early cup exit but the manner of Tuesday's defeat to Southampton should leave both fans and players feeling encouraged and optimistic for the weeks and months to come.

The performance represented a major step forward from the opening two league games as Cobblers pushed a very good side all the way and could – and maybe should – have taken the tie to a penalty shootout.

In the end, Matheus Fernandes, a supremely talented young midfielder who Southampton rate at £50million, provided the game's one moment of real quality with a brilliantly-taken goal early in the second half, but the standing ovation Cobblers received when they left the pitch at full-time told you everything about their performance.

"The players are starting to get it now and I feel like they are seeing it more clearly," said manager Kevin Nolan. “Hopefully this performance gives them more confidence to get better and to understand what we want.

"I was really pleased with how we went about our business and the fact that we kept up our level all the way through the game, despite making changes, showed that the lads can take on information and put it into practice.

"We didn't get too much time on the training pitch but we used the visuals and the analysts to get the messages across and what we expect of them, and also to show what Southampton will bring and how they'll try to play.

"When you play that high press, you know there will be moments where they break it and play through you because they have so much quality. There was a bit of that but not too much and we slowed them down and got people back and the work ethic of the lads was first class.

"There's some real positives. It's the first Tuesday game and we're still trying to build players up but you could see they are in a very good place and now our focus turns to Stevenage because that'll be a real tough one.”

Town's fitness levels has been a big area of focus for Nolan this summer and whilst Tuesday bodes well, the prospect of three games in quick succession will put it to the test.

"That's what we've been working on and that's why I spoke about our fitness in pre-season,” Nolan added. “We want to keep up that intensity and I hope it will get better and better and we'll get stronger and stronger.

"The lads haven’t done anything I didn't do in pre-season. It’s what I did to get myself in the best possible shape and form and all the players have found it tough but I think they'll be feeling good about themselves and now it's about resting and recovery and doing everything right for the weekend.”