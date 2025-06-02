Cobblers start 'major renovation' work on pitches at Sixfields and Moulton
After a long season and a busy month of community football, the pitch at Sixfields is now being dug up as part of planned renovation work, and will be ready ahead of the first home pre-season fixture against West Ham United Under-21s on July 22nd. Work at the club's Moulton training ground has been underway for a few weeks, as explained by groundsman Paul Knowles.
"At Sixfields we are starting by clearing off the top level and then doing a heavy scarification of the grass," he said. "We will then put some diagonal gravel banding down to help with the surface drainage and to connect the top drainage to the underground drainage that the pitch has.
"The pitch will then be sanded and then seeded and fed and we will have the pitch ready for the West Ham United Under-21s game on July 22nd. This is an important and fairly major renovation this summer, and we are doing the same with the Moulton training pitches.
"The pitches at Moulton are a little ahead of Sixfields, we started at Moulton a few weeks ago with the players returning for training on June 23rd. This represents a big investment by the club this summer in the playing surfaces both at Moulton and at Sixfields and as always we will be working hard to deliver the best possible playing surfaces on time."
