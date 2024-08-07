Cobblers squad hit by illness bug ahead of opening game against Bristol Rovers

Jon Brady

Cobblers have been hit by an illness bug just days before the new League One season gets underway.

Town head to Bristol Rovers to kick-off the new campaign on Saturday (5.30pm kick-off) but manager Jon Brady could be without several players due to sickness.

Tyler Magloire had to come off in the first half in Saturday’s final friendly against Cheltenham with illness and it appears that has now spread to other players within the squad.

"We have had a bit of an illness bug that’s gone through the group at the moment,” said Brady. “Tyler wasn’t feeling great on Saturday and one or two have picked that up.

"That’s been a bit frustrating but hopefully it will clear up and once it does we should have everyone else available."

Cobblers start 2024/25 without injured trio Jack Sowerby, Patrick Brough and Harvey Lintott, but otherwise they are in a much better position than 12 months ago when the squad was decimated by injuries which had carried over from the end of the previous season.

Brady added: "Hopefully we can keep it that way and we don’t pick up too many knocks or niggles or anything that will put players in doubt. It would be nice to pick from a strong group consistently.”