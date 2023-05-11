News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview
The vast majority of Jon Brady's squad are under contract until at least 2024.The vast majority of Jon Brady's squad are under contract until at least 2024.
The vast majority of Jon Brady's squad are under contract until at least 2024.

Cobblers squad assessed: Who's in contract, who's out of contract and who's likely to leave this summer

Cobblers are expected to announce their retained list before the end of this week following their promotion to Sky Bet League One.

By James Heneghan
Published 11th May 2023, 11:37 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 11:47 BST

Manager Jon Brady is planning to meet all of his players to discuss their futures as he begins the process of building a team to compete in the third tier, with the majority of his current squad under contract for at least another year. Here’s a summary of who’s tied down, who’s out of contract this summer and who might leave….

Under contract until 2024 and has had an excellent, almost error-free season as Brady's number one

1. Lee Burge

Under contract until 2024 and has had an excellent, almost error-free season as Brady's number one Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Out of contract this summer and finished the season injured. Seems likely to leave the club

2. Jonny Maxted

Out of contract this summer and finished the season injured. Seems likely to leave the club Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Signed a deal until the end of the season in January and did a good job whilst Burge was out of the team, but it's a question of whether he's happy to be number two next season

3. Tom King

Signed a deal until the end of the season in January and did a good job whilst Burge was out of the team, but it's a question of whether he's happy to be number two next season Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Town's vice-captain endured a frustrating, injury-hit season but he penned a new deal until 2025 in January and remains a big part of the squad - on and off the pitch

4. Aaron McGowan

Town's vice-captain endured a frustrating, injury-hit season but he penned a new deal until 2025 in January and remains a big part of the squad - on and off the pitch Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:Jon BradyLeague One