Cobblers squad assessed: Who's in contract, who's out of contract and who's likely to leave this summer
Cobblers are expected to announce their retained list before the end of this week following their promotion to Sky Bet League One.
By James Heneghan
Published 11th May 2023, 11:37 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 11:47 BST
Manager Jon Brady is planning to meet all of his players to discuss their futures as he begins the process of building a team to compete in the third tier, with the majority of his current squad under contract for at least another year. Here’s a summary of who’s tied down, who’s out of contract this summer and who might leave….
