Cobblers squad assessed: Who will stay and who might leave?

Jon Brady now knows he will need to construct a squad for another tilt at promotion from League Two. Of the current squad, who’s likely to stay and who might leave? We take a look here…
1. Liam Roberts
Voted Player of the Season by both fans and team-mates and the club will be desperate to keep hold of him after a superb first campaign at Sixfields. Yet to accept a new offer though and may well be poached by a club higher up the EFL ladder. Chances of staying: Unlikely.
2. Jonny Maxted
Out of contract and could seek more first-team opportunities elsewhere, though if Roberts does depart, the club may not want to replace two goalkeepers in one summer. Chances of staying: 50/50.
3. Aaron McGowan
Strong and consistent first season as a Cobbler and he remains under contract for another year. Chances of staying: Likely.
4. Michael Harriman
A fine servant but has not started a league game all season and was overlooked for the play-offs despite McGowan's injury, with Mills preferred. Out of contract. Chances of staying: Unlikely.
