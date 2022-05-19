How many players will depart Sixfields this summer? Some will be let go while others may decide to leave of their own accord. Pictures: Pete Norton.

Cobblers squad assessed: Who will stay and who might leave?

Cobblers will announce their retained list in the next few days following defeat to Mansfield Town in the League Two play-off semi-finals.

By James Heneghan
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 5:08 pm
Updated Thursday, 19th May 2022, 5:22 pm

Jon Brady now knows he will need to construct a squad for another tilt at promotion from League Two. Of the current squad, who’s likely to stay and who might leave? We take a look here…

1. Liam Roberts

Voted Player of the Season by both fans and team-mates and the club will be desperate to keep hold of him after a superb first campaign at Sixfields. Yet to accept a new offer though and may well be poached by a club higher up the EFL ladder. Chances of staying: Unlikely.

2. Jonny Maxted

Out of contract and could seek more first-team opportunities elsewhere, though if Roberts does depart, the club may not want to replace two goalkeepers in one summer. Chances of staying: 50/50.

3. Aaron McGowan

Strong and consistent first season as a Cobbler and he remains under contract for another year. Chances of staying: Likely.

4. Michael Harriman

A fine servant but has not started a league game all season and was overlooked for the play-offs despite McGowan's injury, with Mills preferred. Out of contract. Chances of staying: Unlikely.

