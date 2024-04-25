There are some big decisions to be made over the next few weeks.There are some big decisions to be made over the next few weeks.
Cobblers squad assessed: Who stays and who leaves this summer? Player-by-player guide

Cobblers have some big decisions to make over the coming week with so many first-team players due to be out of contract this summer.
By James Heneghan
Published 25th Apr 2024, 09:23 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2024, 09:23 BST

Manager Jon Brady must decide who to keep and who to let go before the retained list is announced, which is expected to come next week. Who will remain at Sixfields next season and who’s set to depart? Here’s a player-by-player guide…

Under contract? No. A 50/50 call. He's good enough but injuries have limited him to just 19 appearances. Verdict: Offered and signs short-term deal.

1. Lee Burge

Under contract? No. A 50/50 call. He's good enough but injuries have limited him to just 19 appearances. Verdict: Offered and signs short-term deal. Photo: Pete Norton

Under contract? Yes. He too has battled injury at times but he's made some vital contributions and has been excellent when fit. Verdict: Stays.

2. Aaron McGowan

Under contract? Yes. He too has battled injury at times but he's made some vital contributions and has been excellent when fit. Verdict: Stays. Photo: Pete Norton

Under contract? No. Another one plagued by fitness issues but there's been enough in his performances to warrant a short-term deal. Verdict: Signs new deal.

3. Akin Odimayo

Under contract? No. Another one plagued by fitness issues but there's been enough in his performances to warrant a short-term deal. Verdict: Signs new deal. Photo: Pete Norton

Under contract? Yes. Has made just four league starts in a frustrating season, partly due to injury. Verdict: Stays but could be loaned out or even sold depending on who comes in for him

4. Harvey Lintott

Under contract? Yes. Has made just four league starts in a frustrating season, partly due to injury. Verdict: Stays but could be loaned out or even sold depending on who comes in for him Photo: Pete Norton

