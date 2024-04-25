Manager Jon Brady must decide who to keep and who to let go before the retained list is announced, which is expected to come next week. Who will remain at Sixfields next season and who’s set to depart? Here’s a player-by-player guide…
1. Lee Burge
Under contract? No. A 50/50 call. He's good enough but injuries have limited him to just 19 appearances. Verdict: Offered and signs short-term deal. Photo: Pete Norton
2. Aaron McGowan
Under contract? Yes. He too has battled injury at times but he's made some vital contributions and has been excellent when fit. Verdict: Stays. Photo: Pete Norton
3. Akin Odimayo
Under contract? No. Another one plagued by fitness issues but there's been enough in his performances to warrant a short-term deal. Verdict: Signs new deal. Photo: Pete Norton
4. Harvey Lintott
Under contract? Yes. Has made just four league starts in a frustrating season, partly due to injury. Verdict: Stays but could be loaned out or even sold depending on who comes in for him Photo: Pete Norton
