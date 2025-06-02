Cobblers 'speaking to lots of players and agents' as Kevin Nolan provides transfer update

Kevin Nolan

Cobblers are ‘speaking to a lot of agents and players’ and ‘have offers out there’ as they look to add to the three signings made so far this summer.

Deals for midfielder Jack Perkins, defender Jack Burroughs and attacker Kamarai Swyer were all wrapped up before June, but there is plenty of work still to be done to ensure the squad is ready for next season, especially in light of recent developments with both Aaron McGowan and Mitch Pinnock turning down new deals.

"It is a really busy time," said Nolan. "We have the majority of pre-season pretty much sorted now and that's a bonus and I think the games we have are going to stand us in good stead for the season ahead.

"We're speaking to a lot of agents and players. Agents are always texting and wanting to know if I'm interested in that player or this player and all the staff - Alex (Latimer), Colin (Calderwood), Sammo (Ian Sampson), Marc (Richards), Algs (James Alger) - are all on top form. I still haven't had a holiday!

"But things like Zoom are great because you can have anybody you want within your grasp in a few hours. We are speaking to a lot of agents and players, we have offers out there, and the most important thing is that we are in with a shout of bringing some of our targets in and we are working to get them over the line. We have got some good deals done early and we are hoping there are more to follow soon."