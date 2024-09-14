Cobblers slump to defeat as defensive error gifts Wycombe another Sixfields success

Cameron McGeehan in action for the Cobblers against Wycombe Wanderers (Picture: Pete Norton)

Cobblers were beaten 2-1 by Wycombe Wanderers on a frustrating Saturday afternoon at Sixfields.

Sam Hoskins opened his account for the season with an early penalty but Dan Udoh equalised just eight minutes level and the teams remained locked at 1-1 apiece until half-time after an even opening 45 minutes.

The decisive moment came early in the second half when Lee Burge fumbled a cross and a grateful Richard Kone capitalised for what ultimately proved the winning goal despite some late huffing and puffing from the hosts.

Tyler Roberts was thrown straight in for his Cobblers debut and there were also starts for Jack Sowerby and Patrick Brough as Ali Koiki, Samy Chouchane and Will Hondermarck all made way.

Tyler Roberts enjoyed a good debut for the Cobblers (Picture: Pete Norton)

The hosts made a flying start and were ahead with less than four minutes played.

Roberts won the ball back and found Callum Morton who in turn slipped through Hoskins and he was taken down by Jack Grimmer in the penalty box.

Hoskins picked himself up and clinically dispatched the spot-kick, sending Franco Ravizzoli the wrong way.

That, however, was pretty much Town’s only attack in the opening quarter as Wycombe began brightly and they quickly responded with a 12th-minute leveller.

A smart move down their right sliced through the home side’s defence and saw Garath McCleary set up Udoh for an easy finish.

Cobblers were struggling to get a foothold and Wycombe continued to dominate the ball, and they appeared to have a decent claim for a penalty when Lee Burge collided with Grimmer but the referee waved away the protests.

Although home attacks were fleeting, they did become more regular and the best two moments of the remainder of the first half both fell to Morton.

He twice found himself behind Wycombe’s defence but on both occasions he was indecisive, first taking too many touches and being crowded out by Wycombe defenders before the angle became too tight after he rounded Ravizzoli following good work by Roberts.

Important tracking back by Sowerby ensured the scores remained level at half-time and Burge had to be at his best at the start of the second half when reacting smartly to beat away Cameron Humphreys’ stinging shot.

But Burge was at fault for the goal that gave Wycombe the lead on 52 minutes. The goalkeeper came to collect a cross but collided with Jon Guthrie in doing so and dropped the ball on a plate for Kone, who couldn’t miss.

Udoh should have given the Cobblers a mountain to climb but made a complete mess of a one-on-one chance, skewing horribly wide, and Kone also went close with a snapshot from the middle of the penalty box.

Burge limped off with injury, meaning Nik Tzanev came on for his league debut, and Tariqe Fosu, Liam McCarron and Samy Chouchane were also all introduced for the final 20 minutes.

Fosu immediately brought a spark and his brilliance so nearly led to a leveller.

He played a one-two with Morton and nutmegged a defender in doing so but his first-time shot was well saved by Ravizzoli.

The subs definitely improved the Cobblers as they pushed for an equaliser but their attempts to find one were blunted by Wycombe who defended well.

Despite eight minutes of stoppage-time, Town only troubled Ravizzoli once more and that was a simple save from Hoskins’ low effort.

Match facts

Cobblers: Burge (Tzanev 70), McGowan, Baldwin, Guthrie ©, Brough (Mbete 45), Sowerby (Chouchane 73), McGeehan, Pinnock (McCarron 73), Hoskins, Roberts (Fosu 73), Morton Subs not used: Odimayo, Wilson

Wycombe: Ravizzoli, Grimmer ©, Harvie, Scowen, Low, Skura (Taylor 66), Morley (Butcher 86), Humphreys (Bakinson 80) Low, McCleary (Lubala 80), Kone, Udoh (Hartridge 86). Subs not used: George, Sadlier,

Referee: Adam Herczeg

Attendance: 5,995

Wycombe fans: 624