Cobblers skipper Goode thrilled to progress in the FA Cup

Cobblers captain Charlie Goode was delighted to make smooth progress into round two of the FA Cup at the weekend.

Goode was part of a strong Cobblers side which made light work of non-league Chippenham Town on Sunday as Harry Smith and Vadaine Oliver scored in a 3-0 victory.

"We made sure we prepared for the game as we would for any other match and as we saw there were a lot of surprising results, like Maldon & Tiptree (who beat Leyton Orient)," said Goode afterwards.

"That can happen in the FA Cup so we had to make sure we were professional and in the end it was a good job well done.

"We got quite an early goal and that set the tone and we got the second and third not long after.

"We weren't really ourselves in the second-half to be honest but it was important to get the clean sheet because that builds confidence throughout the team."

The tie at Hardenhuish Park brought back old memories for Goode, who spent time with non-league sides Hadley, Harefield United, AFC Hayes and Hendon after his released from Fulham at the age of 15.

"I've played in non-league before and that's where I started so it was quite nice to go back to a ground like that," he added.

"I didn't expect to see so many people at a non-league ground. I think we had about 750 fans and it was great for us to have them there and they made for a great atmosphere."

Cobblers were paired with Notts County in Monday's second-round draw and Goode would love a deep run in the competition, adding: "At the end of the day it's more games and games that we want to go and win.

"That builds confidence and momentum. We're in the second round now and then, after that, the big teams come in so you look out for one of those draws."