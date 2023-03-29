David Norman made a brief appearance against Doncaster

Cobblers made the decision to sign David Norman on a free transfer after the Canadian centre-back was let down at the last minute by a club in League One.

The 24-year-old defender was flown over to England with the view of signing for a team in the third tier but ended up at Sixfields last week, signing shortly before the registration window closed on Thursday.

It was a move that suited both parties in the circumstances, especially following the ankle injury suffered by centre-back Sam Sherring in training shortly before Saturday’s 2-0 win at Doncaster Rovers.

"I know a couple of agents and they phoned me four or five days before the deadline because David was flown over to England by a club in League One but he was let down at the last minute,” explained manager Jon Brady.

"I was told about it and we acted on it because he was fit and he's come off a few games back home and we have taken a look at him. It’s a bit of an unknown but we needed an extra body and an extra defender in the building and David has an opportunity now to show what he can do.

"He's got a fantastic attitude. He had a brief cameo on Saturday and his attitude is very good and we're looking forward to working with him because there's no doubt we will need him between now and the end of the season.

"I made a similar journey many years ago and it's a brave decision but he was offered an opportunity to come over and sign for a League One club and it didn't quite materialise.