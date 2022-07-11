Cobblers sign young defender after his release from Gillingham

New Cobblers signing Harvey Lintott

Cobblers have signed young defender Harvey Lintott on a free transfer after a short trial period.

The 19-year-old defender, who predominantly operates as a right-back, was taken on trial by Jon Brady after his release from previous club Gillingham at the end of last season.

He joined the squad in Scotland last week and has featured in all of Town’s pre-season matches so far, including last week’s friendlies against St Mirren and Dundee United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 6ft 2in teenager, who is Northampton’s seventh signing of the summer, played for the youth team at Gillingham and signed his first pro deal with the club last summer.

He made 11 appearances, including six in the league, during 2021/22 but was released by Neil Harris following Gills’ relegation from League One.