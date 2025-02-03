Cobblers sign Nottingham Forest midfielder in last-minute deadline day swoop

Ben Perry. Picture: Nottingham Forest

Cobblers have completed a last-minute deadline day move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Ben Perry.

As with fellow deadline day addition Dara Costelloe, the 20-year-old has joined Northampton on loan for the rest of the season.

Craig Mulholland, head of football development & talent management at Forest, said: “We are excited to see Ben take this next important stage in his journey which started at Forest at the age of nine. Ben has been exceptional in Warren and Lewis’s B Team over the last 12 months, and this new challenge in senior football will build upon the exposure to men’s football he’s had in our excellent games programme, via the EFL and National League competitions.

“Chris Brass, Owen Coyle and our wider player pathways team will now support Ben on his first loan and will ensure we are connected with the club and the player via regular contacts, and analysis of all of the available data. We wish Ben all the best for the remainder of the season and look forward to working with our friends at Northampton Town.”

Perry, who came through the Nottingham Forest Academy, has made six appearances for Forest in the EFL Trophy over the last two seasons, scoring in their win over Carlisle United, as well as being a regular in their Premier League 2 side.

He currently captains Nottingham Forest's Under-21s and last year he signed a new two year contract, keeping him at the City Ground until June 2026.

Following Liam Shaw and Terry Taylor, as well as Costelloe, Perry completes Northampton’s business for the January transfer window.