Cobblers have signed former Wycombe Wanderers defensive midfielder Dominic Gape on a deal until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old free agent, who was a double promotion winner with Wycombe when they went from League Two to the Championship, started his career at Southampton and made his debut in a Premier League win over Everton before moving to Adams Park in 2016.

In a seven-year stay in Buckinghamshire, Gape made over 200 appearances, including playing in two play-off finals and was a key part of the side that reached the second tier in 2020.

The popular Gape left the Chairboys in the summer of 2023 and had a spell with Sutton United earlier this season, playing seven times before turning down the offer of a new contract.

He had been training with the Cobblers before putting pen to paper on a short-term deal this week, and he comes in to provide more cover in midfield amid the current injury problems. He’s expected to be on the bench for Saturday’s game against Portsmouth.

"Dom has a good pedigree and has played at all levels of the EFL with a lot of success," said manager Jon Brady. "He has been training with us and has done well. He has had a look at us and we have had a look at him.