Cobblers have signed experienced defender Jordan Willis on a short-term contract until the January transfer window.

The 29-year-old centre-back, who’s been training with Northampton for several weeks and goes straight into the squad for Saturday’s League One fixture against Shrewsbury Town, has been brought in by Jon Brady to provide cover across the back-line with the likes of Jon Guthrie, Ali Koiki, Tyler Magloire and Max Dyche all battling injuries.

Willis made his debut in November 2011 as a 17-year-old for Coventry City in a Championship fixture against Southampton, and went on to make over 200 appearances in eight years for the Sky Blues, playing at all levels of the EFL before moving to Sunderland in the summer of 2019.

Jordan Willis