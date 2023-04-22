Jon Brady

Cobblers boss Jon Brady was not getting ahead of himself after his side moved to within one win of promotion thanks to Saturday’s come-from-behind 3-1 victory over Harrogate Town.

Kazeem Olaigbe’s third-minute opener had nerves jangling around Sixfields but Town were quick to respond with David Norman levelling before Sam Hoskins finished brilliantly for his 21st goal of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate maintained a threat but Cobblers scored a crucial third goal in first-half stoppage-time and it was another fine strike, Kieron Bowie superbly volleying Mitch Pinnock’s clever pass into the roof of the net.

The second-half lacked the drama of the first but that suited Northampton, who remain second, four points clear of third and a further point above fourth. A win in either of their final two games will clinch promotion to League One.

"We said it would be a difficult game and Harrogate showed why in the first-half," said Brady. "They came out of the blocks really sharp and went 1-0 up. I thought there was a handball in the build up to their goal and that's what I was disappointed about, but the officials didn't see it and we didn't defend it right.

"But to go 1-0 down and win 3-1 shows good character and resilience and there was some really good play to get the goals. Max attacked the ball really well from Mitch's corner, then Sam popped up with a great finish, captain fantastic, and then what a cross from Mitch and what a finish from Kieron to make it 3-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To turn that around before half-time showed real character. You saw how hard it was for Arsenal to come back last night and they are one of the top teams in the country, so it was fantastic resilience.