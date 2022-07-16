Cobblers show promise despite friendly defeat to Luton Town

Mitch Pinnock gets the plaudits after opening the scoring against Luton Town. Pictures: Pete Norton.

Cobblers produced an encouraging performance despite their second defeat to Championship opposition in the space of four days on Saturday, beaten 2-1 in an entertaining encounter with Luton Town at Sixfields.

There was lots to like about Northampton’s performance in the opening 45 minutes as they stifled Luton’s attack whilst causing plenty of problems going the other way, creating several opportunities to add to Mitch Pinnock’s well-worked early opener.

Luton, however, illustrated their Championship quality during a dominant second-half display as Elijah Adebayo and Dan Potts turned things around with two goals in the space of three minutes, with Town unable to respond.

Kieron Bowie impressed against Luton.

Jon Brady went with a back three against Luton as Lee Burge got the nod in goal and Ryan Haynes and Harvey Lintott started in the wing-back positions, with Ali Koiki and Louis Appéré missing due to minor knocks.

Luton enjoyed all of the early possession but Cobblers struck with their first attack of the game when Pinnock started and finished a slick counter-attack, tapping in at the back stick from Kieron Bowie’s low cross.

Town’s front three were looking dangerous and Danny Hylton, against his former club, drove a shot just over the angle of post and bar after more good work by the impressive Bowie. In reply, Burge beat away Jordan Clark’s long-range effort.

Whilst Luton continued to dominate the possession stats, Cobblers were keeping their shape and discipline to limit them to few chances, and they also remained a threat on the break with Hylton seeing a shot blocked.

Hytlon was involved in the thick of the action throughout and his best chance of the half came a few minutes later when he brilliantly turned his defender in the penalty box before being denied by the smart reactions of Ethan Horvath. The Luton goalkeeper was also perfectly positioned to keep out Jon Guthrie’s header.

Northampton’s one-goal advantage was the least they deserved at half-time but it might have been wiped out just 90 seconds into the second-half had Alfie Doughty not strayed marginally offside.

But things did indeed turn around with three goals in two minutes just shy of the hour-mark. Adebayo hauled Luton level after robbing Jon Guthrie just outside the penalty box and firing home before Potts scored via the woodwork as Town failed to clear a set-piece.

The Hatters were starting to show why came within two games of reaching the Premier League last season as Burge saved excellently from both Cauley Woodrow and Carlton Morris while Clark’s shot deflected narrowly wide.

Peter Abimbola and Sam Hoskins were introduced by Brady and the former almost made an immediate impact when showing an impressive turn of pace to gallop down the left wing and toe-poke a shot into the gloves of Horvath.

Luton changed almost their entire XI midway through the second-half and Brady also made further substitutions, making for a largely uneventful final 20 minutes.

Cobblers: Burge, Odimayo (Dyche 75), Guthrie (c), Sherring, Lintott (Abimbola 66), Haynes, Sowerby (McWilliams 45), Fox, Pinnock (Cross 76), Bowie (Connor 85), Hylton (Hoskins 66)

Subs not used: Maxted, Nolan, Ngwa

Luton: Horvath, Bree (Lockyer 65), Potts (Freeman 65), Osho (Lansbury 65), Doughty (Berry 65), Burke (Mendes-Gomes 65), Campbell (Pereira 65), Clark (Bradley 65), Morris (Cornick 65), Woodrow (Muskwe 65), Adebayo (Jerome 65).

Subs not used: Isted, Macey, Williams

Referee: Andy Woolmer

Attendance: 2,386