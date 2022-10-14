Cobblers should have 'a lot more options' available as Brady targets more away day joy at Leyton Orient

Jon Brady is hopeful of having ‘a lot more options’ at his disposal for Saturday’s huge top-of-the-table clash against second-placed Leyton Orient.

Injury and illness have plagued the Cobblers over the last couple of weeks but things finally look to be clearing up just in time for back-to-back away trips to the current top two.

"We are looking good,” said Brady. “Potentially there are some players coming back and we are building up the sharpness of some players in training. It’s felt a lot better.

Jon Brady at Leyton Orient last season.

"It doesn’t happen overnight where players can step back into training and straightaway perform at their best. It takes time but when games are coming thick and fast on Saturdays and Tuesdays, sometimes players have to build up their fitness through minutes on the pitch and maybe that will be the case over the next week or two.”

Cobblers enjoyed a superb away day at Brisbane Road just six months ago when winning 4-2 at mid-table Orient to remain in the promotion hunt. This time around, both teams are in the mix at the top end of the table.

"In terms of where both teams (Orient and Stevenage) are at, they are the only two above us and at the moment there are no tougher tests in this league,” Brady added. "We have to focus on Orient first and foremost. They have been in good form but they lost their last home match against Newport which shows anyone is capable of beating anyone on their day.

"Consistency is the key and obviously having your best players available is also important. We haven’t yet had a full squad to pick from but we should have a lot more options this weekend.

"Orient have a big squad and top quality players for the level and it’s a squad that should be there or thereabouts in my opinion and they are proving that, but we have a good squad ourselves and we are looking forward to the challenge.