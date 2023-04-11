Sam Hoskins

Cobblers have been shortlisted for three awards at the 2023 end-of-season EFL Awards which take place later this month – but Jon Brady has missed out on a nomination for League Two Manager of the Season.

Sam Hoskins is one of three players to be up for the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Season award, while Josh Tomlinson is nominated for the EFL League Two Apprentice of the Season, and the club are also in the running for the EFL Green Club of the Year award, alongside Championship outfits Reading and Bristol City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, in the manager’s category, Carlisle boss Paul Simpson, Leyton Orient chief Richie Wellens and Stevenage’s Steve Evans have been shortlisted for the top award, with Brady unfortunate to miss out despite his side currently sitting second in League Two.

Hoskins (20) and Bradford’s Andy Cook (24) have 44 goals between them in the league so far this season as they vie for the Player of the Season award alongside Stevenage captain Carl Piergianni.

Tomlinson, who is both Northampton’s youngest ever player and youngest ever goalscorer, is up against Matúš Holíček (Crewe Alexandra) and Emmanuel Ilesanmi (Harrogate Town) for the Apprentice of the Season award.

Taking place on Sunday, April 23rd, winners will be announced at the star-studded EFL Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane. The EFL Teams of the Season will be announced on the night with a starting XI chosen for each individual division. The EFL Goal of the Season award will be voted for by the public on ITV and announced on the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New for 2023, the EFL will also be presenting the EFL Club Employee and EFL Innovation awards, alongside the Green Club and Diversity award.

The League’s two most prestigious awards, the Contribution to League Football and Sir Tom Finney Award, will be given out on the night.

The Contribution to League Football award is presented annually by the Board of the EFL to an individual who has given a lifetime's service to the professional game on and/or off the pitch. Burton Albion Chairman Ben Robinson MBE DL was honoured last year, with previous winners including John Rudge and John Motson OBE.