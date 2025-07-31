Cobblers set to start with three at the back - but Nolan's prepared to switch between formations

Kevin Nolan and Colin Calderwood

Kevin Nolan is hoping he can ‘transition’ between different formations as the season goes on, but Cobblers are set to start by playing three at the back against Wigan on Saturday.

Nolan played with a back four in his first couple of games midway through last season but then moved to a three-man defence for the rest of the campaign, and he’s stuck with it for every pre-season game.

"I hope I can transition into 4-2-3-1 and 4-4-2, whichever way you want to look at it,” said Nolan. “I want to be flexible and I want the lads to be able to understand different formations so we can be quite fluid and change mid-match.

"It's something we will work on once we get the squad a bit more settled down, but all of the lads who we have brought in so far are able to play in either system – both with four at the back and three at the back.

"We'll pick and choose and see what the best one is for that first game. It might be us trying to dominate the game or putting ourselves onto the opposition, or it might be more about us being defensively sound. I have options, which is really good, and we'll see where that goes.”

Nolan has put a strong emphasis on fitness in pre-season, and a few days out from the first game of the campaign, he’s pleased where how his squad is looking.

"I'm happy with how much work the players have put in and it's been great to see their desire and attitude to do the work and get it done,” he added. “There's not been anyone moaning.

"I told them you have to grit your teeth and just get through it because you'll feel better for it. I loved pre-season as a player because you always felt in the best physical shape at the end of it. I felt like I could run through brick walls and that's what I hope the players feel like now. I want them to go Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday.

"The club have won once on a Tuesday night after a Saturday game in the last 18 months and that's a major problem if you want to do well, especially in cup competitions. It's something we have looked at in the off-season and we've spoken to the lads about it in pre-season – hopefully we see that during the season.”