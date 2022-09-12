Cobblers set to return to action as EFL announces full programme to resume

Along with the rest of the UK football community, Town were without a game at the weekend as fixtures were postponed as a mark of respect to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away last week.

But the EFL have today confirmed that football will return this midweek.

A minute’s silence will be held at all matches, with black armbands to be worn by all participants and the National Anthem to be played before kick-off.

The EFL programme will resume this midweek

The EFL fixture reads: “The EFL fixture programme will return as scheduled from Tuesday, September 13, with tributes to be paid to Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II at grounds around the country.

“A minute’s silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn by participants, flags to be flown at half-mast and the National Anthem to be played in stadiums.

“With a national policing plan now in operation, the League and Clubs will continue to work with forces in respect of any challenges that may emerge regarding policing of specific fixtures.

“Consideration to individual circumstances will be made on a case-by-case basis, in line with standard match Safety Advisory Group (SAG) protocols.”